Dates announced to reopen malls, bars, casinos and more

Governor Jim Justice asked people not to turn the deaths in West Virginia into statistics. He reiterated that these people have friends and family and each one should be remembered.

As the state reopens, the Governor asked people to be cautious and follow the guidelines. If you are one of the people who are at risk, you are advised to keep all of recommendations from experts in mind. You also advised to ask for help if you need assistance.

The Governor announced the removal of all counties from Executive Order on hot spots. This is under the new hot spot alert system announced the previous week.

Week 4 begins on Thursday, May 21. This will now include indoor malls and large/specialty retail stores. There will be strict guidance to keep shoppers safe. The Governor is also lifting the Executive Order requiring out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine.

Week 5 will begin on Tuesday, May 26 to allow for the Memorial day weekend. This will include some WV DMV regional offices by appointment only. Here is a look at the other businesses included on Week 5.

On May 30, Spas and massage businesses will reopen as well as Limited Video Lottery retailers. There have been a lot of questions in recent weeks on when the state’s casino’s will be able to reopen. The Governor announced that will happen on June 5. There will be strict guidance on that released by the Governor’s office.

Dr. Clay Marsh, the WV Coronavirus Czar, advised that as the state reopens, people need to take precautions and prevent the spread of the virus. This includes wearing masks when you go out in public. This prevents the spread of the illness from asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic people