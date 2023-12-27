BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Around half of all Americans say they want to improve their health in 2024.

A recent Forbes survey showed improving fitness is the most common New Year’s Resolution, and more than one third of those surveyed said they want to eat healthier foods in 2024.

Good nutrition is a major part of weight loss and fitness, but it’s hard for many people to stick with a nutrition plan.

One Beckley dietician said keeping it simple offers more chance for success.

“Try to choose a goal for yourself that’s easy to obtain, easy to stick with, easy to do and to follow, then you’ll be more successful,” said Elizabeth Holly, a registered dietician.

Good nutrition and more activity helps keep blood sugar levels in check and can improve heart health.