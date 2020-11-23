Local doctor discusses child weight gain due to COVID-19 quarantine

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 shut down schools, gyms and daycares. So how are our young people getting the attention they need? Local pediatrician Dr. Khalid Iqbal said they are not.

Dr. Iqbal said due to remote and virtual learning, children are missing out on not only on their daily routine, but important social interaction and physical exercise.

“School is not just to learn, I think that’s where people get mistaken. School is a place where children get together and they know how to interact together,” Dr. Iqbal explained.

Without that social interaction Dr. Iqbal said children are turning to social media, video games, and TV for entertainment. With added screen time and decreased exercise, sleep, and poor diet, Dr. Iqbal said children could be causing permanent damage to their growing bodies.

“I think slowly and slowly it is going to create some problems in future. Excessive weight gain, maybe diabetes, maybe hypertension and maybe joint problems,” Dr. Iqbal said.

He suggested creating and sticking to a routine your child can handle. He also advised parents to interact with their children more to reduce the time spent watching TV or on social media.