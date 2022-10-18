BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A local organization in Mercer County partnered with one agency to raise awareness about receiving a COVID booster.

Community Connections is proud to partner with local public agency, The Mercer County Health Department, and DHHR to give residents the chance to stay healthy this winter with both flu and covid booster shots.

Their goal is to also educate diverse populations and rural areas about getting back to life after the pandemic.

Greg Puckett, Executive Director with Community Connections wanted the public to know the time is NOW to get your shots.

“Now is a really great time to go out and get your booster shot. They’re available locally, you can get them from the health department as I am today. Or, you can get it from Bluestone or several other places you can even get it maybe from your local physician. So make sure you go out and get your covid booster and protect yourself for the winter season, it’s not only good for you it’s good for your family and also the community,” Puckett said.

Puckett also added residents should look to receive their annual flu shot.

If you’re wondering if you can receive both the flu shot and COVID booster at the same time, ask your primary care doctor.