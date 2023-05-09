CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– Governor Jim Justice has declared May as Nurses Month in West Virginia.

With nurses playing a huge role in the wellbeing of the Mountain State, Governor Justice decided for May to be a month of appreciation for nurses all through the state. With our aging population, emerging health challenges, expansion of life-sustaining technologies, growth in home health care services, and coming back from the pandemic, the demand for nurses continues to be high.

“This proclamation is important to nurses because it demonstrates the recognition of the nursing profession and the impact nurses make through their commitment to provide care for all people throughout our state.” Heidi Edwards, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President/Administrator of CAMC General Hospital

During this month, it is encouraged by the American Nurses Association and Vandalia Health to show appreciation by using #ThankANurse on your social media posts in honor of these hospital heroes.