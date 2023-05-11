BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – “National Walking Month” is honored in the month of May, and one local group want you to get out and celebrate it.

Getting up and taking a walk is a great way to help you get active.

The month helps raise awareness about the impact physical activity has on the body, such as reduced stress, lose weight and lower the chances of health conditions.

Melanie Seiler, the Executive Director of Active Southern West Virginia, says walking is the simplest form of exercise there is.

“Walking can be so easily accessible and is one of the greatest things we can do if we can get up and walk every day,” said Seiler.

The average American walks around 3,000 to 4,000 steps per day.

Seiler says Active Southern West Virginia has plenty of walking activities around the state.