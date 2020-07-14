Medical experts talk importance of staying hydrated

BLUEFIELD,WV (WVNS) — Staying hydrated is important when the summer heat is in full swing.

Becky Walker, a public health nurse at the Mercer County Health Department, said it is best to drink water every hour. She said this heat can catch up to you and drinking water often will help keep you healthy.

Walker said not drinking water often will lead to some health issues, including possible heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“You get thirsty, that’s one of the first signs. Dry mouth, infrequent urination, dry skin, and you can get really tired,” Walker said.

She said to seek medical attention if you do feel those signs of dehydration.