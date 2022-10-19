CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – More than $600,000 dollars of funding for mine safety in West Virginia was announced October 19, 2022.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $671,530 to support mine safety, emergency training, and miners’ rights awareness in West Virginia today.

“For generations, our coal miners have helped keep the lights on in West Virginia and across the country. We must continue to be there for them and provide the services and support they are due. This funding announced today will support programs that ultimately help keep our miners safe, and I’m glad to see it coming to West Virginia. In the meantime, I will continue to advocate for the resources our miners need to be safe, prepared, and aware as they provide irreplaceable service to our state and nation.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

“In West Virginia, we’ve experienced far too many mine disasters including Sago, Aracoma and Upper Big Branch that highlight the need for increased safety measures to protect our brave miners. As Governor, I worked tirelessly to establish stricter mine safety laws and as Senator, I’ve continued to fight for our miners and their families, including ensuring safe working conditions in mines. I am pleased DOL is investing in these three critical programs to bolster safety and preparedness training and support miners’ rights awareness, and I will continue advocating for resources to protect our brave miners across the Mountain State.” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

This funding was made available through the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) State Grants and Brookwood-Sago Mine Safety Grants Program. The latter program is named in part in remembrance of the 12 men who died after an explosion at Sago Mine in Sago, WV in 2006.