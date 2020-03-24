Nearly $2 Million in federal funding for COVID-19 comes to WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — The Department of Health and Human Services is sending $1,739,288 to West Virginia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplementary Appropriations Act 2020.

The funding is headed to 28 health centers across the Mountain State, including Bluestone Health Assoc. in Princeton, Community Health Systems in Beckley, the Monroe County Health Department in Union, New River Health Assoc. in Scarbro and Rainelle Medical Center in Rainelle.

“The full weight of the federal government is behind the effort to ensure each state has the resources it needs to combat this pandemic,” said Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV). “We all have a role to play, and this funding for local hospitals will increase and improve testing capabilities, telehealth services, and medical supplies to protect our medical professionals. By supporting our healthcare providers and practicing social distancing, we can work together to help alleviate the tragedy of COVID-19 in our communities.”

A complete list of all 28 centers receiving funding is available at the Health Resources & Services Administration website.