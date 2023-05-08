PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Every year from May sixth to the twelfth, nurses are recognized for their service and dedication to caring for others.

The theme for this year’s Nurses’ Week is “You Make a Difference.”

Melissa May, the interim Nurse Manager of Surgical Services at Princeton Community Hospital, says she always knew she wanted to be a nurse as a young girl.

“In the sixth grader I made up my mind that I wanted to be a nurse. I’ve never looked back. I always wanted to do patient care. I think that it is a rewarding job.” said May.

The week is just a part of the larger National Nurses’ Month, which is celebrated from May first to the thirty-first.



The first Nurses’ Week was recognized back in 1953.