CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $2,192,531 in funding for Black Lung/Coal Miner Clinics in West Virginia.
According to Capito, the funding was provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services. It’s designed to help support Black Lung/Coal Miner Clinics across the state. Though coal is the backbone of our Mountain State, issues with black lung is an unfortunate drawback for coal miners.
“West Virginia has a long tradition of generating America’s energy, and our coal miners are on the frontlines every day to keep the lights on across our country… I have been an advocate for coal miners for a long time and this funding from HHS will continue to help clinics deliver treatment to miners suffering from Black Lung. As the top Republican on the Labor-HHS Appropriations Subcommittee, I will continue fighting for resources that provide assistance to brave West Virginia coal miners dealing with this disease.”Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator (R)