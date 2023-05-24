CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $2,192,531 in funding for Black Lung/Coal Miner Clinics in West Virginia.

According to Capito, the funding was provided by the US Department of Health and Human Services. It’s designed to help support Black Lung/Coal Miner Clinics across the state. Though coal is the backbone of our Mountain State, issues with black lung is an unfortunate drawback for coal miners.