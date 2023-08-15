OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill is now under new management and is starting off with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Management of the Charleston Area Medical Center announced their purchase of Plateau Medical Center several months ago, and they decided to celebrate the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

CAMC management’s goal is to help provide quality care for the community and create a network of care between central and southern West Virginia.

“Work has been underway already in making capital investments to improve the facility and the equipment and the services we offer. But we waited a few months until we got the schedule and the weather to line up so that we can have an official celebration and say hello to the community as CAMC Plateau Medical Center.” Jeff Goode, Senior Vice President of CAMC

With the ribbon finally cut, the new CAMC Plateau Medical Center can continue to support the community with quality medical assistance.