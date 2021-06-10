Princeton OB/GYN becomes first in WV to perform innovative fibroid treatment

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On June 10, 2021, Dr. Brandon M. Lingenfelter, an OB/GYN with Princeton Community Hospital, became the first physician in the Mountain State to perform a new, innovative procedure.

The procedure is used to help diagnose and treat uterine fibroids by using the Acessa Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation (Lap-RFA). The Acessa Laparoscopic Radiofrequency Ablation (Lap-RFA) is the first and only system to utilize radiofrequency ablation, laparoscopic ultrasound, and guidance mapping to treat women suffering from uterine fibroids.

Dr. Lingenfelter said, “We made history in the state today and advanced minimally invasive GYN care for women! We completed the first Uterine Fibroid Ablation Procedure with Acessa. The procedure went extremely well and the patient is doing great. We are excited to add the Acessa ProVu system to our toolkit, which will provide women suffering from fibroids with more options that fit their needs and lifestyle and can help restore their quality of life

According to PCH, approximately 540,000 hysterectomies are performed for non-cancerous conditions, including uterine fibroids every year. With PCH gaining access to the Acessa ProVu® system, women who would otherwise require a more invasive procedure, will now have the ability to have a less invasive, safer procedure done.