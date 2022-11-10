CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Why am I unhappy? Why do I have this sick feeling in my stomach? Why do I want to sleep all day and feel like I’m sinking into the floor? Why do I feel worthless? These are feelings and possible symptoms of depression.

Depression can come in many forms, such as those listed above. Depression is more common than realized that can truly impact anyone and their life.

59 News was able to speak with a Licensed Professional Counselor who was able to define and give more insight on the topic of depression.

What is depression exactly? It goes much deeper than just feeling sad. “Depression is a leading cause of disability around the world and contributes greatly to the global burden of disease,” said Susan Armentrout Bailey, a Licensed Professional Counselor for Beautiful Minds Counseling Center. “The effects of depression can be long-lasting or recurrent and can dramatically affect a person’s ability to function and live a rewarding life. The causes of depression include complex interactions between social, psychological and biological factors,” says Bailey. Stress, genetics, and brain chemistry also play a huge part in people who suffer from depression.

And we wonder who is affected the most by depression. Bailey shared, “Depression affects an estimated one in 15 adults in any given year, and one in six people will experience depression at some point in their life. Depression can occur at any time, but on average, first appears during the late teens to mid-20’s. Women are more likely than men to experience depression.”

During this time of year, people may also experience another form of depression called Seasonal Affective Disorder. Bailey explains, “Many people go through short periods of time where they feel sad or not like their usual selves. Sometimes, these mood changes begin and end when the seasons change. People may start to feel “down” when the days get shorter in the fall and winter (also called “winter blues”) and begin to feel better in the spring, with longer daylight hours. In some cases, these mood changes are more serious and can affect how a person feels, thinks, and handles daily activities.” Research shows that this type of depression is already caused from normal depression and mental disorders, such as those who have a reduced amount of the brain chemical known as serotonin.

There are signs and symptoms to look for with people who suffer from the disease such as “Feeling sad or having a depressed mood, loss of interest or pleasure in activities once enjoyed, changes in appetite – weight loss or gain unrelated to dieting, trouble sleeping or sleeping too much, loss or energy or increased fatigue, increase in purposeless physical activity such as restlessness, or slowed movements or speech, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, difficulty thinking, concentrating or making decisions, and even thoughts of death or suicide,” Bailey explained. Persistent sadness and a lack of interest cause the individual to enjoy their life or reward themselves. It hinders the individual from having a fulfilled, rewarding life.

There is hope for these individuals who suffer from depressions. There are several things people can do to reduce the symptoms and signs. “Psychological and pharmacological treatments exist for those struggling with depression. Depression is among the most treatable of mental disorders. Between 80% and 90% of people with depression eventually respond well to treatment. Almost all patients gain some relief from their symptoms, expressed Bailey.

Depending on how severe the symptoms are, treatment may take another route. According to Bailey, “Psychotherapy or “talk therapy” is sometimes used alone for treatment of mild depression; for moderate to severe depression, psychotherapy is often used along with antidepressant medications. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) has been found to be effective in treating depression. CBT is a form of therapy focused on the problem solving in the present.”

For many cases of people with depression, regular exercise, getting enough good quality sleep, eating a healthy diet, and journaling your feelings are all healthy for the mind and spirit, and can help ease symptoms.

Bailey added, “Depression can affect anyone, even a person who appears to live in relatively ideal circumstances.” Bailey also concluded with a message of hope, “Never give up, there is hope and healing for those who are struggling with feelings of depression.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression, you can take the steps today to solve it today. There is still always hope and help offered.