GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Recovery Soldiers Ministries is a faith-based recovery center that focuses on using faith to help addicts recover. The center is based out of Elizabethton, Tennessee, and has facilities for both men and women.

RSM member, Aaron Garner, said that the Ministry has saved his life and given him the foundation to continue on a solid path.

“This program gives you a foundation in God that I didn’t know before. I never knew this world existed. It’s changed my life,” said Garner.

The main source of raising money comes from sitting up outside of businesses and selling t-shirts, bracelets and other items. Those who wish to donate to RSM can click here, to donate. The types of donations include financial donations, material donations, donate a vehicle and more.

The program is 12 weeks long and offers job-skill training, GED and Parenting classes. Those interested can go to https://recoverysoldiersministries.org for more information.