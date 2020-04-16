Sen. Capito to advise President Trump on re-opening the country

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — President Donald Trump chose U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to be a part of a special group. She will serve on the Congressional Economic Task Force.

The members of the task force were hand picked by the President. It is a bipartisan, bicameral group which will provide counsel on re-opening the country following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been communicating with West Virginians daily to make sure they have the resources they need to meet this challenge head-on. There is no question this pandemic has impacted our state and our entire country from many different angles—particularly the health of our citizens and our economy,” said Sen. Capito. “While we must continue to follow the advice of medical experts and practice social distancing, we need to look ahead to make sure we are taking the right steps to get our economy open and moving when this pandemic passes. That means working to make sure our small businesses and communities have the proper resources. I am honored President Trump has selected me to serve on this task force and I look forward to working with him to chart a path forward to reopening our country and rebuilding our economy.”

Senator Capito launched a page on her website to help bring current and accurate information to West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click HERE to access the webpage for the latest updates and resources.