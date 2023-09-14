PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Vandalia Health Network’s FARMacy program continues to expand as it arrives at CAMC Primary Care in Princeton.

This nutritious program is designed to help provide the community with fresh produce to combat food insecurity. Since Vandalia Heath Network is partnered with Charleston Area Medical Center, this allows the FARMacy program to expand to different communities.

“This program brings fresh fruit and produce to our communities, utilizing growers within our communities to help address certain determinates of health, specifically food insecurities. We primarily focus on our diabetic population… We also utilize our payer partners, so our insurance companies help us understand we’re all on the same page, and food really is medicine. So, that’s what we need to start.” Katie Lanham, Director of Transformation and Community Engagement for Vandalia Health Network

You know what they say, “an apple a day keeps the doctor away,” and that cannot be more true with this program.