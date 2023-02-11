BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Many folks will be headed to big parties for the big game this weekend, but with COVID, RSV and the flu wreaking havoc on immune systems, how can you make sure you won’t get sick?

Nurse Practitioner Lisa Walker said she and her staff at the Raleigh General Hospital Wellness Clinic have seen lots of people in the clinic suffering from respiratory illnesses over the past few months. In addition to COVID, the flu has run rampant this year, and they’ve seen record high numbers of RSV, particularly in children.

However, as more and more people are becoming comfortable gathering in larger numbers again, it’s safe to assume your big game watch party might be the most well-attended party you’ve been to in years.

Walker said you should feel relatively safe attending a party from a health-perspective, but also that you can still wear a mask if it makes you feel more comfortable.

“I would say it’s really going to kind of be up to you,” said Walker. “A lot of people are comfortable right now not wearing their masks, others aren’t and they’re going to want to wear their masks. So I would tell you to do what you’re comfortable with.”

Walker told 59News if you plan on just having a small get-together with friends, you really should not worry much at all. But for those who are gathering with strangers in crowded restaurants or bars, they may be putting themselves at a slightly higher risk level.

“If you’re at a public place where you don’t know people, you’re going to be going to a bar or restaurant that’s showing the football game, then I would probably be a little bit more apt to encourage you to wear a mask.,” Walker told 59News.

When it comes to tips to minimize your chances of getting sick, Walker advised partygoers not to share drinks or cups with others, and to make sure you wash your hands before you eat.

She also said double dipping in a communal bowl isn’t just a party foul. It puts everyone else who eats out of the bowl at risk of getting sick.

“Don’t double dip out of the chips and dip. You want to make sure you’re taking your own portion out and you have your own plate. Don’t want to do that,” said Walker.