BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- Causeacon staff and the Women's Resource Center announced this year's Causeacon will be cancelled to help protect their guests from COVID-19. The announcement was made on May 5, 2020.

Organizers said it was a tough decision to make. They are working with Ticketleap to give 100 percent refunds to all those who purchased tickets. It may take several days for the refund to process completely.