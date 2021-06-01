WATCH: Gov. Justice COVID-19 Briefing – June 1, 2021

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts. West Virginians age 16 and older can pre-register to be vaccinated by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Governor Jim Justice opened his daily press briefing by going over the five additional West Virginians to lose their battle with COVID-19 since his last briefing. The total number of deaths are now up to 2,797.

“Don’t let them become a number,” Gov. Justice said.

Governor Justice continued to go over the DHHR’s daily statistics. There are a total of 154,511 West Virginians to recover from COVID-19. The daily percent positive is sitting relatively low at 4.00 percent, while the cumulative percent is up to 5.09. The DHHR is confirmed the total number of active cases is now at 4,550.

Gov. Justice urged all West Virginians, especially those over the age of 65, to get tested when feeling the slightest symptom. The Governor announced that over 75 percent of those over the age of 50 in West Virginia have been fully vaccinated.

In a vaccination update, Gov. Justice said the DHHR is reporting 1,694,980 total vaccine doses have been received in West Virginia, with 84.2 percent of these doses being administered. There are 791,313 people that have received at least one dose, while 674,896 West Virginians are fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

According to Gov. Justice, there are 11 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across West Virginia. There are currently six church outbreaks in four counties. In correctional centers, there are six positive cases among inmates, with 10 cases in staff members.