CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Quitting any kind of habit can be a tough challenge. If you’re trying to quit smoking in 2023, here are some key tips to help.

Set a quit date and stick to it.

Get rid of all tobacco products in your home and office.

Avoid places where you used to smoke.

Find alternative habits to replace smoking.

Talk to your personal healthcare professional about quitting.

West Virginia remains one of the states with the highest percentage of the population smoking cigarettes. According to Americashealthrankings.org, the amount of people still smoking cigarettes in West Virginia is 22 percent, 7.6 percent higher than the national average. The New Year is often a time when people change their habits for a New Year’s resolution, and smoking is often one of people’s first habits to change.

The CDC advises that quitting smoking be as easy as making a plan and sticking to it. They also strongly suggests quitlines, texting programs, and even apps that can all help with progress. Their guidelines on quitting, as well as resources to help with the process can all be found here.

There are also plenty of benefits to quitting as soon as possible: