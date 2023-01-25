CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Quitting any kind of habit can be a tough challenge. If you’re trying to quit smoking in 2023, here are some key tips to help.
- Set a quit date and stick to it.
- Get rid of all tobacco products in your home and office.
- Avoid places where you used to smoke.
- Find alternative habits to replace smoking.
- Talk to your personal healthcare professional about quitting.
West Virginia remains one of the states with the highest percentage of the population smoking cigarettes. According to Americashealthrankings.org, the amount of people still smoking cigarettes in West Virginia is 22 percent, 7.6 percent higher than the national average. The New Year is often a time when people change their habits for a New Year’s resolution, and smoking is often one of people’s first habits to change.
The CDC advises that quitting smoking be as easy as making a plan and sticking to it. They also strongly suggests quitlines, texting programs, and even apps that can all help with progress. Their guidelines on quitting, as well as resources to help with the process can all be found here.
There are also plenty of benefits to quitting as soon as possible:
- You’ll save money. Cigarettes are expensive, and the money you save by not smoking can add up quickly.
- Your health will improve. Quitting smoking has many health benefits, including reducing your risk of heart disease, cancer, and other smoking-related illnesses.
- You’ll look and feel better. Smoking causes premature wrinkles and yellowing of the teeth. Quitting smoking will help your skin look healthier and your teeth whiter.
- You’ll have more energy. Smoking is a major cause of fatigue. When you quit smoking, you’ll likely have more energy.
- You’ll reduce your stress levels. Smoking is a major source of stress. Quitting smoking can help you feel calmer and more relaxed.
- You’ll improve your breathing. Smoking damages your lungs and makes it difficult to breathe. When you quit smoking, your lung function will improve and you’ll be able to breathe more easily.
- You’ll reduce your risk of other health problems. Smoking is linked to many other health problems, such as stroke, osteoporosis, and erectile dysfunction. Quitting smoking will reduce your risk of these and other health problems.
- You’ll have more time. Smoking takes up a lot of time. When you quit smoking, you’ll have more time to do the things you enjoy.
- You’ll set a good example for others. If you have children, quitting smoking will set a good example for them and help them avoid tobacco use in the future.
- You’ll feel proud of yourself. Quitting smoking is a difficult feat, and you can be proud of yourself for accomplishing it!