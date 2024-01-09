GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With Gov. Justice proclaiming January as National Radon Action Month in West Virginia, the WV Department of Health is asking WV residents to test their homes.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and a recent report from the American Lung Association revealed that more than 28 percent of WV homes have high-levels of Radon present. During the National Radon Action Month in WV, the WV Department of Health is urging all WV residents to help save lives by testing their home for Radon.

“Radon is a problem you can’t see, taste, or smell, but that doesn’t mean the poisonous gas isn’t there. The cancer-causing, radioactive gas comes from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water, and can get into the air we breathe.” Dr. Matthew Christiansen, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DH’s Bureau for Public Health.

The Office of Environmental Health Services uses a Radon program to monitor Radon levels across the state. Residents may request a free radon testing kit by emailing radon@wv.gov or by calling 304-352-5039.