GHENT, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia was ranked as one of the bottom two states for overall health per state.

According to the data from totalshape.com, there are a couple factors that comes to play when West Virginia’s health ranking: being ranked second for most obese state and ranked first in minimal medical resource availability in the state.

Regarding the obesity factor, the data was developed through the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) based on the body mass index (BMI). The overall obesity rate for the nation is 32% but West Virginia is higher than this average coming in at 39.1%, with only Mississippi having a higher rate.

West Virginia’s low availability level of gyms and other health/fitness businesses is a partial factor for the low heath ratings. By only having 8.26 gyms and businesses per 100,000 people brings West Virginia being the top state for lowest gym availability.

For more information on the data used, visit totalshape.com.