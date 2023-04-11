CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The search for the popular drug Ozempic is so frequent that West Virginia Google searches for “get Ozempic online” increased significantly by 766% in the last month.

But why is the Mountain State googling it so much? The following are key findings according to a study from tebra.com.

Study Highlights:

West Virginia ranks third among all states searching for Ozempic online, which is nearly 8.7 percent of the state’s population, outranking Kentucky by 20 percent.

West Virginia ranks #6 in the US for Wegovy searches, an Ozempic competitor and increasingly popular weight loss drug.

52 percent of Americans with diabetes say it’s harder to find medication due to recent interest in drugs like Ozempic for weight loss.

Other Key Findings:

15 percent of Americans have personally used Ozempic for weight loss, while 47 percent know someone who has.

70 percent of Americans say they could not afford to take Ozempic for weight loss.

Out of nearly a quarter of the Americans that were surveyed, about 22 percent requested from their doctor to use the medication for weight loss.

Social media has played a big part in inspiring some to request it.

According to the study, it was about 24 percent, while 41 percent said it was from a doctor’s recommendation. Due to Ozempic’s sudden popularity, it has made it more difficult for over half Americans struggling with diabetes to obtain the drug they desperately need.

To learn more about this study, please visit https://www.tebra.com/blog/searching-for-ozempic/.