GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Everyone loves their four-legged family members.

They are sweet, cuddly, and loyal until the end. But sometimes, there are hidden dangers within our furry friends that might not be so friendly.

According to a study analyzed by a team with Forbes Advisor, the Mountain State was found to have the fourth highest rate of pet disease in United States. The study showed 5.1% of tests conducted brought back positive results across 15 disease biomarkers among cats and dogs.

This is the same of 24,406 tests being positive for disease out of a total of 486,484.

West Virginia’s biggest concern is Lyme disease, which is caused by ticks. The disease was present in 15.66 percent of dogs tested. This is equal to 13,810 cases out of a total 88,214 tests.

The disease causes harm to dogs with the bacteria by causing fever, making them lethargic, and having a lack of appetite.

In addition to West Virginia being ranked fourth in the country for the highest rate of pet disease, the following chart shows pet diseases ranked by rate of positive cases in the United States:

For more information on pet disease in the U.S., please visit capcvet.org, cdc.gov, and vcahospitals.com.