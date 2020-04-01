What to do if someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People who test positive for COVID-19 or were exposed to the virus must quarantine at home for two weeks. However, because not everyone lives alone, the CDC states household members should know how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in homes.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, is an Internist in Beckley, WV and is leading local efforts to flatten the curve. Dr. Amjad said someone who is sick or suspected to be sick, should stay in a specific room and away from other people in their home. She said household members should use a separate bathroom, if available.

“The family would just bring the food to the door. They really don’t want you going out of that space for about two weeks,” said Dr. Amjad. “If you were to get out and have to go to the kitchen and get anything, put on your N-95 mask. I would wear gloves, I would wear my mask and your family would just try to keep that six feet distance from you, and then of course wipe down any surfaces you touched.”

The virus is primarily transmitted through respiratory droplets, but we do not know how long they stay in the air. According to the CDC, you should try to improve ventilation in rooms where someone was sick to help clear out the respiratory droplets.

It is also important to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas. The CDC states people should avoid sharing household items.

Dr. Amjad said these recommendations also apply to people who work in the medical field, facing potential exposure every day.

“When you come home, put your stuff that you used at work away. Wash your hands, wipe down every surface that you would and we still keep our distance,” said Dr. Amjad.

Amjad said health care workers are fearful of what they could bring home, and many are having to live separate from their families.

Follow this link for a complete list of CDC recommendations: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html