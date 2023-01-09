LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Local health professionals have been seeing their waiting rooms fill up faster than usual lately, and they’re asking you to take extra precautions.

Shannon Bashlor, a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at the Robert C. Byrd Clinic, said she has seen the Flu and RSV reach peak numbers much earlier than usual this year. She also said over the last two weeks, she has noticed a rise in COVID cases as well.

Bashlor said most people who get sick contract those germs either at work or in the case of children, at school.

“I think it’s reasonable to go to work or school unless you develop fever, cough, runny nose, and those are reasons then to step back and consider going to your doctor to be tested for Flu, RSV, or any type of illness,” Bashlor told 59News.

It might seem obvious, but staying home when sick is arguably the best way to stop the spread of diseases.

One mistake people make, Bashlor said, is rushing back to work or school too early.

“You should not go back in to school or to work until you’ve been free of fever for at least 24 hours without having to use Tylenol or Ibuprofen to maintain that,” said Bashlor. “Once you’ve achieved that then it would be reasonable to go back.”

Of course, for many people, it is hard to know right away if your headache or cough is actually the Flu.

For people with minor symptoms, Bashlor said it is perfectly okay to take a few precautions at work or school to see if you start feeling better throughout the day.

“If you’re feeling a little sick but you’re just not sure yet, take a mask and go,” Bashlor advised. “Wear a surgical mask and be in your environment, and if you’re feeling better it’s reasonable to remove it. If not then you’ve provided a little protection to the people in your work or school environment until you know whether or not you’re ill.”

Getting a flu shot and staying up to date on COVID vaccines are also great ways to minimize your risk for getting sick.