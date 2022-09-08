MARION COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thursday, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day, when many advocacy groups give out free naloxone in the hopes that someone can go on to reverse an opioid overdose before it turns deadly.

The Fairmont Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that many overdoses this year have been accidental because drugs are being laced with other substances.

“Users are not getting what they thought they bought. We are not condoning substance abuse, but we don’t want people to die. We are appreciative of our Marion County QRT Peer Recovery Coaches for helping with the below Statewide initiative.” Fairmont Police Department

This comes after the Northern District of West Virginia and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force announced during a press conference two weeks ago that candy-colored “rainbow fentanyl” is in West Virginia. During that press conference, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said that the pills the task force seized were believed to be from Mexico and that they were smuggled into California before arriving in Morgantown. They were multi-colored and stamped with M/30 like a conventional oxycodone pill, according to Ihlenfeld.

Ihlenfeld advised during that press conference that West Virginians should assume that any pill obtained through illicit means may contain fentanyl.

West Virginia’s Office of Drug Control Policy is supplying nasal naloxone, also known by the brand name “Narcan” to all 55 counties in West Virginia during more than 180 events as part of the first-ever statewide “Save a Life: Free Naloxone Day”.

The map below was created by SOARWV, and shows where and when in West Virginia you can pick up free naloxone on Thursday, Sept. 8.

On its website, SOARWV wrote that this year, the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is also providing more than 10,000 fentanyl test strips during Save a Life Day events.

Click here to connect with addiction recovery and treatment resources in West Virginia.