GHENT, WV (WVNS) — With snowy weather continuing to hit the Mountain State, there is always a risk of danger, especially when shoveling snow.

According to the National Safety Council (nsc.org), snow shoveling has caused thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year. Snow shoveling, especially after being sedentary for a couple months can put a strain on your heart and can cause many issues, such as a heart attack. Even pushing a snow blower can cause injury to your body.

The cold weather is also a major factor. Colder temperatures can increase your heart rate and blood pressure, meaning blood clots more easily and arteries can become constricted. People who are inactive, particularly over the age of 40 are at most risk when shoveling, but this can happen for people who live a healthy lifestyle too.

The following are tips to shovel safely in this weather:

Never shovel after eating or while smoking

Approach shoveling slowly, even stretching beforehand is recommended

Fresh, powdery snow is lighter and easier to shovel

Push snow, do not lift it

Use a small shovel if you decide to lift snow or scoop small amounts at a time

Lift with your legs, not your back

If you are exhausted, stop. Do not over push yourself

Remember to know the signs of a heart attack and call 911 immediately if you experience any signs

While shoveling can certainly cause issues, it is good to know and understand snow blowing safety as well:

If it jams, turn it off

Be careful around moving parts and keep your hands away

Be careful of carbon monoxide, especially if your blower is in a small space

Before starting, add fuel while outside. You should never add fuel when it is running

Never leave your snow blower unattended, especially when it is on.

If you have a history of heart disease in your family, do not shovel, or snow blow unless your doctor gives you permission. It is not worth your life.