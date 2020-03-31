Gov. Justice closes private campgrounds to new out-of-state visitors

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans. For more information about COVID-19 prevention and more, call the State’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-887-4304 or visit Coronavirus.wv.gov.

Gov. Justice is issuing an executive order to stop all elective medical procedures as of 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2020. He also announced he is shutting down all private campgrounds to any new out-of-state arrivals.

The Governor explained he is not kicking people who have been at campgrounds and have self-quarantined themselves. This order applies to those who are arriving now.