WV State Park Campgrounds closed

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

Gov. Justice closed the Blackwater Falls and Coopers Rock Overlooks as these locations have stairs which can lead to close contact with hikers. He also ordered all campgrounds in State Parks to close.

The Governor issued an executive order that people from high risk areas are required to quarantine themselves for 14 days. The West Virginia State Police were given a directive to make visitors from high risk area aware of the self-quarantine requirement.

Maj. Gen. Hoyer stated there are 350 members of the National Guard activated and working around the state.