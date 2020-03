CLARKSBURG, W.Va. - A coalition including the American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) is calling on Governor Jim Justice to take immediate action to reduce the number of people in West Virginia's jails and prisons during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a release from ACLU-WV.

The release stated that with the daily spread of COVID-19 in West Virginia, public and private entities are taking significant steps to prevent a flood of cases that would overwhelm the state's health care system. ACLU-WV officials said that in this context, public health experts, criminal justice leaders and other concerned individuals are calling on Governor Justice to use his executive authority to minimize the harm inflicted on inmates and correction staff in the state. The release stated that by extension, this would also minimize the harm that is inflicted on the community.