Charleston, WV – The Affordable Care Act’s annual Open Enrollment period begins tomorrow and new rules have changed the program to expand eligibility.

Last year, a record number of people enrolled in healthcare coverage through the Marketplace . In West Virginia, more than 9 in 10 people who got their insurance on the Marketplace were eligible for a monthly subsidy that helps them pay for the plan they selected. New rules for this year’s Open Enrollment have strengthened the program even more so that thousands of families in WV are more likely qualify to get coverage as well. Open Enrollment begins on November 1, 2022 and will run until January 15, 2023.

“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace. We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.” Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator

Smith says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage.

Recently, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant funding to organizations that provide free help to consumers requiring health coverage enrollment assistance. In West Virginia, First Choice Services was awarded $1,050,000 to continue and expand their WV Navigator program.

Consumers who come back to the Health Insurance Marketplace this year can expect to see some very important updates and expansions. New rules will expand eligibility to those that had previously been blocked from getting the coverage because they had an unaffordable offer of insurance through an employer. This fix to the “Family Glitch” will expand eligibility to thousands of families. Additionally, the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act secured enhanced subsidies and locked in lower prices for Marketplace plans for three more years. It also kept in place that higher income earners can continue to enroll in subsidized coverage as well.

Open Enrollment deadlines are coming sooner than most expect as well. For January 1st coverage, sign up must be completed by December 15th. Open Enrollment completely ends on January 15th.

People who already have a plan and need to re-enroll are encouraged to double-check the network and prescription drug coverage for any changes, and to update their information in case they qualify for any additional cost-savings.