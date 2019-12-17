WVSOM offering free osteopathic services

LEWISBURG, WV (AP/WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is looking for patients for its free student osteopathic clinic. The medical school on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 said it was accepting appointments for its annual Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Clinic.

The project provides free osteopathic evaluations and other treatments to people who live in Lewisburg and surrounding areas. School Administrators said procedures are performed by students under the supervision of physicians.

Jessica Smith-Kelly, D.O., a WVSOM assistant professor who coordinates the clinic, said students gain as much from the clinic as those who receive treatment at no cost.

“Our students spend almost two years in the classroom learning to treat a variety of musculoskeletal dysfunctions. This clinic gives them an invaluable opportunity to use these skills on real patients,” Smith-Kelly said. “There’s no better experience than hands-on training, and we’re always grateful to participants in the clinic for using their time to help advance WVSOM students’ knowledge and osteopathic skills.”

The free sessions run on Wednesdays between Jan. 8 and Feb. 5, and then from Feb. 12 to March 11 at the school’s Clinical Evaluation Center in Lewisburg.

Those who wish to participate can make an appointment by calling 304-647-6286. To be eligible, a patient must have a written referral from a doctor, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner prior to scheduling the appointment. Patients also must not have an open workers’ compensation, disability, or motor vehicle accident claim or be involved in injury-related litigation.

Learn more about the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine at the institution’s website: https://www.wvsom.edu/