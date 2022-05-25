(Photo courtesy of WVU Medicine)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Leslie Lawson, M.B.A., F.A.C.H.E, has been the appointed Vice President of Operations for West Virginia University (WVU) Medicine Thomas Health System.

Lawson will start her new position in late June. She is currently the Assistant Vice President of the WVU Heart and Vascular Institute in Morgantown, and she previously worked as Administrator of the Institute and Administrative Director of WVU Medicine Stroke and Spine Centers.

Albert L. Wright, Jr., President and CEO of WVU Health System, said Lawson’s previous experience with WVU Health has helped prepare her for her next role. Lawson has a long history with WVU Health — she started working in finance leadership positions for the system over 20 years ago.

“Leslie is a highly skilled and accomplished healthcare executive who’s done a great job helping lead some of our most critical specialty services at our flagship hospital in Morgantown,” Wright said. “Her high energy, great leadership, and unique combination of experiences in hospital and clinic operations, as well as finance and hospital reimbursement, made her the ideal person for this job.”

Thomas Health System and WVU Health System recently announced a management agreement between the two organizations. Lawson said she looks forward to taking on her new role as the transition into the merged health system continues.

“I’m excited to join the Thomas Health System team as they begin their transition and affiliation with the WVU Health System,” Lawson said. “I look forward to working closely with everyone there and to help them continue building a truly great organization for the communities they serve.”