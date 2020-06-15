High water levels not stopping rafters

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV – The New River is experiencing high water due to an increase in rainfall over the weekend.

The increase in river levels is not having a negative impact on the rafting industry. Since re-opening last month, those seeking adventure on the river experienced new social distancing guidelines as well as higher water levels. While these guidelines are unfamiliar, Adventures on the Gorge, CEO Roger Wilson, said he is no stranger to higher water levels this time of year.

“Are the rapids bigger in the spring? Sure. Their waves are bigger, a little more dynamic. Then as the water goes down they get a little more technical, few more rocks you have to maneuver around, but the one thing all levels have in common, it’s always fun,” said Wilson.

Adventures on the Gorge runs through the upper and lower parts of the New River, as well as the Gauley river. If the water levels continue to rise in the next few days, Wilson said they are prepared to have trips on each one.