‘Hindsight is 2020’ now open at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Tamarack’s newest art exhibit, ‘Hindsight is 2020: A Distilling of an Unparalleled Time,” is now open. The exhibit features 45 artists from all over the state of West Virginia. The artists made art to express everything that happened in the year 2020, whether it happened to them personally or something we all experienced. Mandy Lash, the Gallery Director, said she is excited to get to share this with the community.

“We’ve got a little bit of down time where we can really push ourselves to be more creative as well. I’m hoping that some of the community can come in here and take a look at these pieces, and maybe get inspired to step outside of their comfort zone and maybe make some art themselves,” Lash said.

The exhibit will be open till Sunday, February. 21, 2021. The hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m – 6 p.m., and starting Monday, February 1, 2021, it will move to Wednesday through Sunday.