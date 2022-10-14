HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Railroad Days returns and flyers are going up around Hinton to remind everyone.

Part of 2nd Avenue and Temple Street will be closed starting next Wednesday evening to allow vendors to begin setting up. Although this can sometimes be an inconvenience for some residents and businesses, residents must remember that it is only temporary. Railroad Days is an incredible opportunity for the community of Hinton to show others what makes the town special.

It is asked that residents please be patient and kind with vendors, staff, and visitors to the area during this event. You must also use extreme caution when driving, as there will be numerous pedestrians all around the streets.

For more information, please visit the City of Hinton Government Facebook Page.