HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Kirk’s is celebrating Fourth of July by serving up hot meals to travelers and community members alike.
While most are out enjoying barbecues and fireworks, Bruce Messer and his restaurant Kirk’s is open for business for those in need of a good meal. Messer, as a community member and veteran, says that though it would be nice to spend Independence Day with loved ones, it’s still an honor to help fill the bellies of his community during the festivities.
“On Independence Day, it’s an honor. I know everybody wants to be doing something somewhere else, you guys probably want to be somewhere to barbecue with your family too, but we’ll make up for it.”Bruce Messer, owner of Kirk’s