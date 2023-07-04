HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Kirk’s is celebrating Fourth of July by serving up hot meals to travelers and community members alike.

While most are out enjoying barbecues and fireworks, Bruce Messer and his restaurant Kirk’s is open for business for those in need of a good meal. Messer, as a community member and veteran, says that though it would be nice to spend Independence Day with loved ones, it’s still an honor to help fill the bellies of his community during the festivities.