Historical marker unveiled at Camp Prince Army Station

RALEIGH CO, WV (WVNS) — A former military training and testing facility was declared a historical site in Southern West Virginia on Friday, July 17.

The Raleigh County Historical Society unveiled a marker at Camp Prince Army Station on Friday, July. 17, 2020. The site was originally chosen for its unique directional flows and proximity to the Bluestone Dam. It also allowed for testing technology under field conditions like those in the Korean War.

Merle Cole, the Program Manager at Raleigh County Historical Society, gave a little history about what the location meant to him.

“We’ve installed 8 markers in the county and this one has some personal significance to me,” Cole said. “I actually fished right here with my father, we would see some soldiers here sometimes but not very often.”

Major operations at Camp Prince officially stopped in the summer of 1957.