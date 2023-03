BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Come support the Humane Society of Raleigh County by going to Panera on March 10, 2023 for their fundraising event!

Anytime on March 10, 2023 from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. if you use code FUND4U at checkout 20% of the proceeds will go to the shelter.

To participate, go to the Panera located at 1410 N. Eisenhower Dr. Suite A!

