Ice Skating rink returns to Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Although coal town Christmas will not happen this year, the ice skating rink at Beckley’s Exhibition Coal Mine will be making a return.

The ice skating rink will be 500 square feet bigger than last year to help keep people spread apart. There will be limitations on how many people can be on the ice at one time and all guests must wear a mask at all times. Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Beckley, said she is excited to be able to have this event this year.

“We were committed to doing this. We’ve canceled so many things throughout the year. We really wanted to do this for the people of the community before the year ended,” Baker said.

The ice rink will be open starting Saturday, November 14t, 2020, and run through Sunday, December 6, 2020 on Mondays – Saturdays from 10a.m – 8p.m., and on Sundays from 1-6 p.m. The prices are $7 an hour for adults and $5 an hour for children ages 3-11. The price includes skate rental.