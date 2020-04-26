Internet connection slows for some as more connect to the web during this pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As the COVID-19 pandemic forces students throughout the Mountain State to learn remotely online, some say broadband slowed down.

“The internet is basically coming to a crawl, I think, throughout West Virginia,” Rachel Pauly, Director of Technology for Raleigh County Schools, said.

Students in West Virginia are just some of the nearly half a billion people around the world that used the internet within the last month, according to Statista. Many local households are taking a hit, which is a problem for educators and learners who rely on internet connection to get assignments done during a stay at home order.

“We’ve seen a significant decrease in our bandwidth. my bandwidth at home I even had to upgrade due to running out of bandwidth,” Pauly said. “Other teachers are running out of bandwidth.”

Many teachers opted to giving students paper learning packets that can be completed at home and returned.