Items to keep in you car for the winter months

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — With the holiday season quickly approaching, more people will be hitting the road and traveling. It’s always important to remember to keep a emergency kit in your car just in case you find yourself stranded on the side of the road.

Captain Matthew Mould with the Princeton Fire Department recommended a list of items that should be in this kit.

“Consist of a bag of salt or other materials such as sand or kitty litter you want to have blankets or other winter clothing like scarves gloves or hats, flashlight snow brush and ice scraper,” Mould said.

Other things to keep in your car are water and prepackaged snack food. Mould also said listen to your local weather reports or for the area you are traveling. You should always keep your cell phone charged as well.