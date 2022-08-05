BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Just for Kids, Inc. a nationally accredited child advocacy center is excited to be hosting their 11th annual golf tournament, which will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Woodhaven Golf Course at Glade Springs Resort.

Entering it’s 11th year, this Golf Classic is a significant fundraiser for the Child Advocacy Center and the event is a great opportunity for the community to learn more about the work the center provides.

This year’s Title Sponsors for the event are John and Tali Stepp, who have worked for many years to assure the best resources for children, along with the Tournament sponsors Kris and Mark Serbinski who believe that children traumatized deserve the best care they can receive.

Platinum and Gold Sponsors who are also enrolled in the event share the same cause and go above and beyond to supporting the collaborative services Just For Kids has to offer to every family, as well as the importance of local community support in spreading awareness and protecting children who are victims of abuse.

In addition, 11 silver sponsors, more than 80 hole sponsors, and 26 teams already registered for the tournament.

“This tournament is a way to spread the word about the work we do and to raise needed funds for the children we serve. I am continually impressed by the interest and support that the golfing community has in raising the needed funds to continue the essential services that Just For Kids provides in the community,” said Marcy Nolan, Just For Kids Board President.

Scott Miller, the Executive Director commented, “We have seen a dramatic change in both the children and families that come for services and in the professional team that assist in the work. All are excited to come into a home setting that is child friendly, spacious and soothing to the soul. The environment plays a big role in reducing trauma for a child who has just experienced abuse, and in so many instances allows the child to have the courage to tell their story. We continue to follow Covid protocols that have allowed us to never shut our doors and continue to provide a safe and child friendly space for children who come to us for help. If you suspect that a child is being abused, be sure to report it to the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-352-6513. It takes courage to speak up.”

Offices for Just For Kids are located in Beckley at Trudy’s House on N. Kanawha Street and on Jones Avenue in Oak Hill. For more information on this program, the services they offer, the event, its sponsors, and the center’s main goals and promise contact 304-255-4834 or visit www.jfkwv.com. You can also contact Scott Miller, the Executive Director for Just For Kids, Inc. at 304-255-4834