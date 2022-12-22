BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center is holding a sneaker drive fundraiser for the month of January to raise money for the center.

They will earn funds based on the total number of gently worn, used, and new sneakers collected. The funds will benefit the child advocacy center and the children that they serve. Anyone can help as long as they donate gently worn, used, and new sneakers.

Sneakers can be dropped off in 21 locations throughout Raleigh and Fayette Counties, including:

Carl Larson Cancer Center

Hospice of Southern WV

Tim Cyrus State Farm

Trent Insurance Services

Balanced Life Studio

Weathered Ground Brewery

Erma Bryd Center

Shady Spring Library

On Point Health & Wellness

FMRS Health Systems

YMCA of Southern WV

The Raleigh Center

Arsenal Training Center

Kenzie’s Kakes

Daniel’s Vineyard

Glade Springs Resort

Activated Body Studio

New River Bikes

Magnolia Ladies Boutique

Aurora Coffee

The Take Out

GotSneakers developed a fundraising program in which it asks communities to donate sneakers from their closets. The sneaker recycling program helps keeps sneakers out of landfills and helps organizations like Just for Kids raise funding. You can learn more about GotSneakers by visiting their website at www.gotsneakers.com.

“We are excited about our sneaker drive fundraiser,” said Destiny Thompson, Family Advocate for Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center.

“We know that most people have extra sneakers in their closets they would like to donate rather than throw away, especially after the holidays. By doing so, we raise money for the center and help the environment. It’s a win for everyone!”

Just for Kids’ goal is to create a safe community for children and families by preventing and responding to child abuse through teamwork, collaboration, and service. All of their services are free to the families and the community. They include advocacy, counseling and outreach in the community.

For more information, visit jfkwv.com or call their office at 304-255-4834.