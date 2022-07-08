GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Jay Newman, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Acting Superintendent has recently announced that the parking lot for the Kaymoor Top and Butcher Branch trailheads will be closed for resurfacing during Monday, July 11, 2022 through Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The trailheads will still remain opened during those times, but parking will be available at the Arrowhead trailhead parking lot nearby.

Reopening of the parking lot is anticipated for Friday, July 15, 2022 for use, but is planning on closing again on the morning of Saturday, July 16, 2022 until around 1:00 P.M. for volunteer project. At that time, again, parking will be available at the nearby Arrowhead trailhead parking lot.

That project will involve volunteers who will be removing vegetation, painting, installing new parking lot bumpers, and picking up litter around the parking area of the park.

If anyone is interested in participating in this volunteer project, please contact Kate Caplinger at kate_caplinger@partner.nps.gov.

To get information on this volunteer project and other wonderful events and activities, and updates such as closures for the park, please visit their website at www.nps.gov/neri. You can also follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.