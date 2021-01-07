Keeping warm while hitting the slopes

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Winter is a great time to get out hit the slopes and enjoy some skiing. If you plan on spending long periods out in the cold you want to make sure to dress warm. Eddie Ferguson a ski patroller at Winterplace offered some tips on what you should or shouldn’t wear.

“Avoiding fabrics like cotton wicks the body heat away once it gets wet. Think about dressing in layers. If you’re too hot you can take a layer off. Waterproof gear is highly recommended. (It) keeps you dry and keeps your body temperature up,” Ferguson said.

When you start to feel cold it’s time to go inside and warm up, and watch for signs like your fingers and toes getting numb. That is a good sign it’s time to take a break.