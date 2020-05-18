Kindergarten registration under way in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — On May 18, 2020, Mercer County school administrators announced procedures for parents to register their children for kindergarten. The previous registration event was held on March 2-6 before schools were closed. The Ready Freddy even normally held at Mercer Mall was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Now educators want to be certain all eligible children are registered. Any resident of Mercer County who has a kindergarten aged child and has not registered for the fall is asked to call the school that serves your area. During the call, ask for a Kindergarten Registration Packet. Schools can be contacted weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.