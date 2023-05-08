Knitting can be both relaxing and challenging. Choosing the right yarn is a big part of making something you’ll love forever.

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Princeton’s Craft Memorial Library is currently hosting Stitch Nite to help the public with stitching projects.

According to Stitch Nite’s Facebook page, this event has been going on every Thursday since January 12, 2022, and plans to continue this at least until May 25, 2023.

It’s designed to help with any and all stitching needs, whether it’s knitting, crocheting, weaving, cross stitching, or others, you can drop by to see if they can help. The final three days up to this point are on the remaining Thursdays in the month of May: May 11, May 18, and May 25, so don’t miss out.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, (20+) Stitch Nite | Facebook and go see them for all your stitching needs.